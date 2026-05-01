Top Week 6 of All Time at Hindi Box Office: Dhurandhar The Revenge takes 4th spot, original film rules with HUGE margin

Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs. 11.10 crore in its 6th week, recording the fifth biggest 6th week of all time at the Hindi box office. The spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, managed to surpass Jawan, Pathaan, Pushpa 2, Drishyam 2, Gadar 2, and others, but remained behind Uri: The Surgical Strike, Chhaava, Stree 2, and its original film, Dhurandhar.

In fact, the top spot still belongs to Dhurandhar, which netted Rs. 23 crore in its 6th week, which is around 51 per cent higher than the sequel. The original film picked up the momentum after the first week as word-of-mouth spread all over, which is why it had a much longer stretch at the box office, nearly over 100 days. In contrast, Dhurandhar: The Revenge was more frontloaded, and it did almost all its business in the first two weeks.

Coming to the top 6th week list, the second spot belongs to Stree 2 (Rs. 17 crore), followed by Chhaava (Rs. 13 crore) and URI: The Surgical Strike (Rs. 11.60 crore) at the third and fourth spots, respectively.

The Top 10 Week 6 of all time at the Hindi Box Office are as follows:

Rank Movie Week 6 NBOC 1 Dhurandhar Rs. 23 crore 2 Stree 2 Rs. 17 crore 3 Chhaava Rs. 13 crore 4 URI: The Surgical Strike Rs. 11.60 crore 5 Dhurandhar: The Revenge Rs. 11.10 crore 6 Jawan Rs. 10 crore 7 Pathaan Rs. 8 crore 8 Pushpa 2: The Rule Rs. 6.25 crore 9 Drishyam 2 Rs. 6.15 crore 10 Gadar 2 Rs. 6.00 crore

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Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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