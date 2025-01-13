Top Weekend Grossers At The North American Box Office (Week 2 - 2025): Den Of Thieves 2 Pantera REIGNS SUPREME; Mufasa, Sonic 3 follow

Weekend two of January 2025 fared not too badly for both movie makers and their consumers, as the top releases of recent times, including the films that hit theaters this past week, did profitable business at the North American box office.

Beginning with Den of Thieves 2, officially titled Den of Thieves: Pantera, the movie starring Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. raked in $15.5 million at the USA box office in its debut week, topping the weekend charts. This is a favorable result for the movie that released in theaters amid franchise favorites Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic 3 still thriving.

Speaking of the business of the latter two films, while the Lion King prequel, which was released on the Christmas weekend, continued to shine with earnings of $13.25 million in North America, Sonic 3, the most successful offering of the Hedgehog franchise, raked in $9.25 million this past weekend.

Another film to do good business was the horror movie Nosferatu, which earned $7 million, despite being a small-budget offering.

Moana 2, which was released in November 2024, also presented a stealthy performance, grossing $6 million.

The animated sequel by Disney, however, was expected to do well commercially as it follows up on the 2016 story of a younger titular character now becoming a teenager and thus shouldering the responsibility of protecting her Polynesian community.

Top Weekend Grossers At The North American Box Office (Week 2 - 2025)

Movies Weekend Earnings Den of Thieves 2 $15.5M Mufasa: The Lion King $13.25M Sonic 3 $9.25 Nosferatu $7M Moana 2 $6M

Which of these movies did you get a chance to watch in theaters?