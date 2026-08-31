Toxic Box Office Collections: Yash starrer closes its extended first weekend with Rs. 266 Cr worldwide

Toxic collected Rs. 24.50 crore approx on Sunday, and with that, it wrapped its five-day extended weekend at Rs. 228.50 crore approx. Add to that USD 4 million / Rs. 38 crore from the overseas markets, the worldwide box office gross for the Yash starrer stands at Rs. 266 crore approx.

The film had a huge opening day of over Rs. 100 crore but couldn’t sustain that start owing to poor audience reception, which led to collections plummeting on the second day. Following that, the film went into a freefall mode, with collections falling each day of the weekend. By the last day of the weekend, the film was at 20 per cent of its first-day collections.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Toxic in India are as follows:

Day Gross Wednesday Rs. 111.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 38.50 cr. Friday Rs. 27.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 26.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 24.50 cr. Total Rs. 228.50 cr.

The majority of the business came from the Hindi version, which grossed Rs. 138 crore (Rs. 114 crore nett) approx. The home territory of Karnataka had a record opening day, but collections fell hard on subsequent days, and after five days it is closer to half of Kantara Chapter 1. Similarly, the other Southern states opened well but crashed badly on the next day and then never recovered.

The box office run is essentially over now, as very little is expected to come after the weekend. The film is a failure at the box office, but the situation is worse at the financial level, as the costs are very high and the film fumbled in non-theatrical recoveries. The losses will be among the highest ever in Indian cinema.

The Territorial Breakdown for Toxic is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 57.25 cr. APTS Rs. 26.50 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 10.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 3.50 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 130.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 228.50 cr. Middle East USD 1,100,000 United States USD 1,150,000 Canada USD 250,000 Australia - NZ USD 525,000 Nepal USD 250,000 United Kingdom USD 400,000 Rest of Europe USD 200,000 Rest of World USD 150,000 OVERSEAS USD 4,025,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 266.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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