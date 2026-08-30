Toxic Box Office Collections: Yash starrer continues to slip, tops Rs. 200 Cr in India on 4th day

Toxic had another slip on Saturday, albeit of a lesser fall, with the film collecting Rs. 26 crore approx on its fourth day. The drop from the previous day was around 8 per cent, which brings its four-day running total to Rs. 204 crore approx. The film is expected to close its five-day extended weekend around Rs. 230 crore.

The overseas earnings of the film are relatively much more muted, with the extended weekend expected to wrap around USD 3 million or thereabouts. That would put the worldwide extended first weekend at over Rs. 250 crore.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Toxic in India are as follows:

Day Gross Wednesday Rs. 111.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 38.50 cr. Friday Rs. 27.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 26.00 cr. Total Rs. 204.00 cr.

On Saturday, the film saw some growth coming in Karnataka, collecting Rs. 8 crore approx, which brings its running total to just under the Rs. 50 crore mark. The rest of South India was pretty much flat, with Friday at a very low level of collections. The Hindi version saw a drop of 20 per cent as the film continues to be in a freefall mode.

The box office run will essentially be over after today, as very little is expected to come after the weekend. The film is a failure at the box office, but the situation is worse at the financial level as the costs are very high and the film fumbled in non-theatrical recoveries. The losses will be among the highest ever in Indian cinema.

The Territorial Breakdown for Toxic in India is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 49.50 cr. APTS Rs. 25.00 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 9.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 3.25 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 116.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 204.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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