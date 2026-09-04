Toxic Box Office Collections: Yash starrer earns Rs. 297 Cr in its extended first week worldwide with a poor trend

Toxic collected Rs. 4.50 crore approx on the last day of its extended first week at the Indian box office, and with that, its cumulative box office gross has reached Rs. 257 crore approx. With another USD 4.25 million / Rs. 40 crore approx coming from the overseas markets, the worldwide box office gross amounts to Rs. 297 crore approx. The film will cross the Rs. 300 crore milestone in a day or two.

The Yash starrer had a huge opening day of Rs. 112 crore approx in India, but it faced rejection with namesake word of mouth from audiences. The box office responded to the rejection, with collections plummeting over the weekend. By the end of the first weekend, the film was down to 20 per cent of its first day, and now the last day of the week was less than 5 per cent.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Toxic in India are as follows:

Day Gross Wednesday Rs. 112.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 39.75 cr. Friday Rs. 28.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 26.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 24.50 cr. Monday Rs. 8.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 8.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 5.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 4.50 cr. Total Rs. 256.75 cr.

The majority of Toxic's box office came from the Hindi version, which netted Rs. 128 crore approx. In the South, it was pretty much a one-day run for the film, as the collections crashed heavily and hardly anything came after that, other than in the home state of Karnataka, which had some collections to show for.

The film is a failure at the box office, but the situation is worse at the financial level, as the costs are very high and the film fumbled in non-theatrical recoveries. The losses will be among the highest ever in Indian cinema.

The Territorial Breakdown for Toxic is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 66.50 cr. APTS Rs. 28.25 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 11.25 cr. Kerala Rs. 3.75 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 147.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 256.75 cr. OVERSEAS USD 4,250,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 297.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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