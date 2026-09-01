Toxic Box Office Collections: Yash starrer gross Rs. 8 Cr on Monday for Rs. 239 Cr in 6 days in India

Toxic collected Rs. 7.75-8 crore approx at the Indian box office on Monday, a 67 per cent decline from Sunday. The way the film trended over the weekend, this drop could have been worse, but in the end it was just an ordinary drop. The collections are, of course, already at a very low level for such a big film. A majority of the collections came from the Hindi version, which grossed around Rs. 4.75 crore (Rs. 4 crore nett) approx.

The six-day cumulative box office gross of the Yash starrer stands at Rs. 239 crore approx. The extended first week is expected to reach around Rs. 255 crore. From there, a little more is expected to come, and the film is likely to close its box office run over/under Rs. 275 crore. The worldwide gross will squeeze past the Rs. 300 crore mark.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Toxic in India are as follows:

Day Gross Wednesday Rs. 112.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 39.75 cr. Friday Rs. 28.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 26.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 24.50 cr. Monday Rs. 8.00 cr. Total Rs. 238.75 cr.

The film had a huge opening day of over Rs. 100 crore but couldn’t sustain that start owing to poor audience reception, which led to collections plummeting on the second day. The film is a failure at the box office, but the situation is worse at the financial level, as the costs are very high and the film fumbled in non-theatrical recoveries. The losses will be among the highest ever in Indian cinema.

The Territorial Breakdown for Toxic is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 61.00 cr. APTS Rs. 27.00 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 11.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 3.50 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 136.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 238.75 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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