Toxic Box Office Collections: Yash starrer in a freefall mode, earns Rs. 178 Cr in 3 days in India

Toxic is in freefall mode at the Indian box office, as the film recorded another drop on Friday, despite the big holiday for Raksha Bandhan. The film grossed Rs. 28 crore approx on its third day, which is a drop of nearly 30 per cent from Thursday. This brings its three-day running cume to Rs. 178 crore approx. The Yash starrer is headed for a five-day extended weekend of around Rs. 225 crore.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Toxic in India are as follows:

Day Gross Wednesday Rs. 111.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 38.50 cr. Friday Rs. 27.75 cr. Total Rs. 178.00 cr.

Yesterday, the film witnessed a sharper decline in South India, slipping to around half way mark of Thursday. The Hindi version held relatively better due to the holiday factor, which led to better movement during the matinees; compared to Thursday, otherwise the way advances were down, the drop could have been uglier up north as well. The advances for Saturday are on par with Friday, with Karnataka looking for some growth while the Hindi version should experience another fall, as the advances are down and walk-up business may not be at the level it was on Friday.

The film is a failure at the box office, but the situation is worse at the financial level as the costs are very high and the film fumbled in non-theatrical recoveries. The losses will be among the highest ever in Indian cinema.

The Territorial Breakdown for Toxic in India is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 41.50 cr. APTS Rs. 23.50 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 8.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 3.00 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 101.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 178.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Box Office: Hanuman Ansh emerge as a HIT, Recording biggest day of run on 4th Friday at Rs. 5 Cr plus