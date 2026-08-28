Toxic Box Office Collections: Yash starrer slips on Thursday, Gross Rs. 153 Cr in India in 2 days

Toxic collected Rs. 39.50 crore approx on its second day at the Indian box office, which marks a drop of 65 per cent from its opening day. The drop is on the higher side; the normal hold would have been a 40-50 per cent drop. The two-day running total stands at Rs. 153 crore approx, with the film expected to reach around Rs. 225-235 crore over its five-day extended weekend.

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The drops were severe across all major markets. Even the Hindi version, which typically displays stronger holds, fell by around 60 per cent. The situation was far worse in the South, with the Telugu states crashing by an extraordinary 80 per cent. Within that, Andhra Pradesh plunged by nearly 90 per cent, an almost unprecedented decline. The home state, Karnataka, held up relatively better, with Rs. 10.50 crore approx, which is a so-so number in absolute terms; ideally, you would have it closer to Rs. 15 crore.

What led to this drop? There are a couple of factors; first and foremost, the audience reception was poor. The opening day was a partial holiday, which helped the film particularly in the Muslim centres, where the film did exceedingly well on the first day. Moreover, the advances were heavily lopsided towards the first day, even before release, which presaged a drop and when the reception came out negative, that only compounded things.

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Today is a big holiday for Raksha Bandhan, but the advances for the day are significantly down from Thursday, which isn’t good. The hope will be for walk-up business to be better and Friday to at least match the Thursday collections, but that is easier said than done.

The Territorial Breakdown for Toxic in India is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 38.50 cr. APTS Rs. 21.75 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 8.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 2.75 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 82.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 153.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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