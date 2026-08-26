Toxic fever grips the nation as Rocking star Yash returns to the big screen today

Once upon a time, the notion of fairytales evolved into a dark, gritty spectacle for grown-ups, and today, that twisted fairytale officially exploded onto the big screen. The wait is over as August 26, 2026, marks the day Rocking Star Yash returns with his highly anticipated gangster epic, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Owning the massive festive weekend from its very first frame, the man who single-handedly elevated Kannada cinema onto the global map is back to reclaim his box office throne.

Directed by National Award winner Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is a full-scale economic and cultural phenomenon. Registering an astonishing 1.5 million ticket sales across major booking platforms like BookMyShow and District before the premiere shows even concluded. This unprecedented ticket rush forced prominent theatre chains in major hubs like Mumbai to introduce historic 6:00 AM and midnight screenings just to cope with the public demand, positioning the film to register mind-boggling, record-breaking opening numbers.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, this dark fairytale departs from traditional action tropes to deliver a gritty, mind-bending psychological gangster drama set against the sprawling retro underworld of Goa. Led by Rocking Star Yash and featuring a powerhouse ensemble of Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi, Toxic brings a distinctive visual flair and ambitious scale that aims to raise the bar for Indian cinema.

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