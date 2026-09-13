Toxic Final Worldwide Box Office Collections: Yash starrer closes at a disappointing Rs. 312 Cr globally

Toxic has almost exhausted its box office run. The Yash starrer has grossed Rs. 267 crore in India and another USD 4.80 million / Rs. 45.50 crore from overseas markets, giving it Rs. 312.50 crore worldwide.

In a real sense, the run was pretty much closed after the first weekend. The film had a massive first day of Rs. 112 crore in India, but owing to poor audience reception, the film dropped on the second day itself, and then it dropped to very low levels on weekdays. The film grossed Rs. 256 crore in its extended first week in India. In its 2nd week, it was out of most cinemas, dropping to a mere Rs. 9 crore. In its third weekend, the film will gross just over Rs. 75 lakh, almost all of which is coming from Karnataka.

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As bad as the box office story is for the film, the financial situation is way worse. The film has incurred heavy losses in the tune of Rs. 300 crore, which is probably the highest ever in the history of Indian cinema. Read more about the economics of the film here.

The Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections for Toxic are as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 73.50 cr. APTS Rs. 29.00 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 11.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 3.75 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 149.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 266.75 cr. OVERSEAS USD 4,800,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 312.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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ALSO READ: Decoding the economics of Toxic: Yash starrer ends as a financial fiasco incurring colossal losses of nearly Rs. 300 Cr