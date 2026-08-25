Toxic (Hindi) Advance Booking Box Office: Yash starrer sells 136K tickets in top national chains, 1 day to go for release

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, starring Yash in the lead role, along with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, has recorded good advances at the Hindi box office so far. As of August 24, the movie sold around 136K to 137K tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day.

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Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the gangster action drama is looking to see a big spike in the final stretch today. So far, it is expected to close its entire advances around the 200K to 210K mark in the national chains. That will be a promising advance for a standalone Pan-India film in Hindi.

The Yash starrer has the potential to record a massive opening at the box office, surpassing trade expectations. However, a lot will depend on how it records spot bookings on the day of release. If the movie manages to bag a positive reception, it will see an instant boost in its sales.

Mounted on a huge scale under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the gangster action drama marks the return of Yash on the big screen after a long gap of four years. The fate of Toxic will be crucial for the actor.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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