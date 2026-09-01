Toxic (Hindi) Box Office Collections: Yash and Kiara Advani starrer collects Rs 4 crore on 1st Monday, nets Rs 118 crore in 6 days

Toxic collected Rs. 4 crore on its Day 6 (1st Monday), registering around a 70 per cent drop from the previous day, which was already a disappointing day. That said, the movie crashed at the box office, and it doesn't have much longer to run. The running cume of Toxic reached Rs. 118.50 crore in 6 days of theatrical run.

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Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the movie is now trending even lower than a small film, Hanuman Ansh in Hindi, which collected Rs. 5 crore yesterday. That said, Toxic is expected to wind up its extended first week around Rs. 125 crore or so. After that, it will start crawling at the box office, with the arrival of new releases at the box office.

The movie turned out to be a big disappointment at the box office. Had it received a positive reception, it would have recorded a much better run.

Day-wise box office collections of Toxic (Hindi) are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 50.00 cr. 2 Rs. 21.00 cr. 3 Rs. 17.00 cr. 4 Rs. 13.50 cr. 5 Rs. 13.00 cr. 6 Rs. 4.00 cr. Total Rs. 118.50 cr. nett

For the unversed, Toxic marks the return of Yash on the big screen after a long gap of four years. His next biggie, Ramayana, is slated for a grand theatrical release on Diwali 2026. Besides Yash, the movie also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and others.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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