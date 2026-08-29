Toxic (Hindi) Box Office Collections: Yash starrer collects Rs 17 crore on Day 3, nets Rs 87 crore in 3 days

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups recorded another drop on Day 3. The Yash starrer collected Rs. 17 crore on Friday, registering a 20 per cent drop from Day 2. The running cume of Toxic reached Rs. 87.50 crore nett at the Hindi box office.

The movie needs to show better trends on Saturday and Sunday to close its extended opening weekend on a good note. It is expected to surpass the Rs. 100 crore nett mark by EOD today. Based on current trends, Toxic is heading to smash over Rs. 110-115 crore or so in its 5-day weekend.

Co-starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and others, the fate of the action gangster drama will heavily depend on how it holds up on the weekdays. The movie is expected to see a drop in its showcasing since the word-of-mouth isn't very satisfying.

For the unversed, Toxic marks the return of Yash on the big screen after a long gap of four years. His next biggie, Ramayana, is slated for a grand theatrical release on Diwali 2026.

Day-wise box office collections of Toxic (Hindi) are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 50.00 cr. 2 Rs. 20.50 cr. 3 Rs. 17.00 cr. Total Rs. 87.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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ALSO READ: Toxic Box Office Collections: Yash starrer in a freefall mode, earns Rs. 178 Cr in 3 days in India