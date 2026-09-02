Toxic (Hindi) Box Office Collections: Yash starrer mints Rs 4.50 crore on 1st discounted Tuesday, nears Rs 125 crore mark

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups collected Rs. 4.50 crore on its first discounted Tuesday, registering a 12 per cent spike from the previous day. The movie took its 7-day theatrical run to Rs. 123 crore nett at the Hindi box office. It is expected to wind up its extended opening week around Rs. 130 crore or so.

The Yash starrer is looking to see big drops ahead with the arrival of Mirzapur in cinemas. Based on current trends, Toxic will wrap its entire run in Hindi around Rs. 150 crore nett, depending on its trends in the coming days. Though it won't be a bad figure for a dubbed film, it still is not enough as the movie has a huge production cost.

That said, Toxic turned out to be a big disappointment at the box office. It is a failure, but the situation is worse at the financial level, as the costs are very high and the film fumbled in non-theatrical recoveries. The losses will be among the highest ever in Indian cinema.

Day-wise box office collections of Toxic (Hindi) are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 50.00 cr. 2 Rs. 21.00 cr. 3 Rs. 17.00 cr. 4 Rs. 13.50 cr. 5 Rs. 13.00 cr. 6 Rs. 4.00 cr. 7 Rs. 4.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 123 cr. nett

For the unversed, Toxic marks the return of Yash on the big screen after a long gap of four years. His next biggie, Ramayana, is slated for a grand theatrical release on Diwali 2026. Besides Yash, the movie also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and others.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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