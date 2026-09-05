Toxic (Hindi) Box Office Collections: Yash starrer registers 75 per cent drop on 2nd Friday as Mirzapur takes charge

Toxic witnessed a significant drop on its second Friday. The movie collected just Rs. 60 lakh yesterday, witnessing a big drop of 75 per cent from the previous day. The dip came mainly due to the arrival of Mirzapur and the extraordinary performance of Hanuman Ansh. That said, the Yash starrer is now in its final legs.

Helmed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic took its 10-day running cume to Rs. 128.60 crore. The action drama is expected to wind up this weekend at Rs. 130 crore and then march towards its final target. Based on current trends, it is expected to close its entire run around Rs. 135 crore nett or so.

That's a disappointing total for such an expensive film. The movie turned out to be a big loss-maker at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Toxic (Hindi) are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 50.00 cr. 2 Rs. 21.00 cr. 3 Rs. 17.00 cr. 4 Rs. 13.50 cr. 5 Rs. 13.00 cr. 6 Rs. 4.00 cr. 7 Rs. 4.50 cr. 8 Rs. 2.75 cr. 9 Rs. 2.25 cr. 10 Rs. 0.60 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 128.60 cr. nett

Besides Yash, Toxic also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and others. It marked the return of Yash on the big screen after a long gap of four years. His next biggie, Ramayana, is slated for a grand theatrical release on Diwali 2026.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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