Toxic (Hindi) Box Office Estimates: Yash starrer comes down to Rs 19 crore on Day 2; Records 60 per cent drop

Toxic (Hindi) witnessed a significant drop on its second day. As per estimates, the Yash starrer minted in the vicinity of Rs. 19 to 20 crore nett on Day 2, registering a 60 per cent drop from the opening day. The two-day running cume of Toxic stands around Rs. 70 crore nett at the Hindi box office. These are early estimates; actuals will be shared later.

Co-starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and others, the action gangster drama is expected to see a drop on Friday as well. Based on current trends, the movie is looking to close its 5-day extended opening weekend around Rs. 110 crore nett in Hindi.

The fate of Toxic will heavily depend on how it performs over the weekend and then on weekdays. Mounted on a huge budget under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, it needs to show some good spikes in the coming days for a favorable theatrical run at the box office. Let's see how it performs in the coming days.

For the unversed, Toxic marks the return of Yash on the big screen after a long gap of four years. His next biggie, Ramayana, is slated for a grand theatrical release on Diwali 2026.

Day-wise box office collections of Toxic (Hindi) are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 50.00 cr. 2 Rs. 20.00 cr.

(est.) Total Rs. 70.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Toxic India Box Office Early Estimates: Yash starrer witnesses drop on Day 2, grosses Rs 150 crore in two days