Toxic (Hindi) Box Office: Yash and Kiara Advani starrer continues downward trajectory, enters Rs 100 crore nett club in 3 days

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups recorded another drop on Day 3 (Friday) at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 13.50 crore nett, registering a 20 per cent drop from the previous day. Since it was a Saturday, it should have either stayed steady or recorded a good spike; however, it didn't.

The running cume of Toxic (Hindi) in the first three days reached Rs. 100 crore nett mark, which is a good figure in general but not for such an expensive film. It is expected to witness another drop on Sunday, which will bring its total 5-day extended opening weekend cume to Rs. 110 crore or so at the Hindi box office.

Had the film received a positive reception, its opening weekend would have posted a massive figure. Interestingly, only the Hindi-dubbed version is driving its business at the box office. The Yash starrer needs to show better trends ahead to have a chance at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Toxic (Hindi) are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 50.00 cr. 2 Rs. 20.50 cr. 3 Rs. 17.00 cr. 4 Rs. 13.50 cr. Total Rs. 100 cr. nett

For the unversed, Toxic marks the return of Yash on the big screen after a long gap of four years. His next biggie, Ramayana, is slated for a grand theatrical release on Diwali 2026. Besides Yash, the movie also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and others. Geethu Mohandas has directed the film. It will be interesting to see how well it holds on the weekdays.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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