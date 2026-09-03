Toxic (Hindi) Box Office: Yash starrer records 30 per cent drop on Wednesday, nets Rs 125 crore in 8 days

Toxic continues to struggle at the box office. The Yash starrer netted Rs. 2.75 crore on Wednesday, registering a 30 per cent drop from the previous day. The movie took its 8-day running cume to Rs. 125.75 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the action gangster drama is expected to see massive drops further from the coming weekend, with the arrival of Mirzapur in cinemas. The Yash-led big-ticket entertainer couldn't strike the right chords with the audience, which is why it turned out to be a failure.

That said, Toxic turned out to be a big disappointment at the box office. It is a failure, but the situation is worse at the financial level, as the costs are very high and the film fumbled in non-theatrical recoveries. The losses will be among the highest ever in Indian cinema.

Day-wise box office collections of Toxic (Hindi) are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 50.00 cr. 2 Rs. 21.00 cr. 3 Rs. 17.00 cr. 4 Rs. 13.50 cr. 5 Rs. 13.00 cr. 6 Rs. 4.00 cr. 7 Rs. 4.50 cr. 8 Rs. 2.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 125.75 cr. nett

For the unversed, Toxic marks the return of Yash on the big screen after a long gap of four years. His next biggie, Ramayana, is slated for a grand theatrical release on Diwali 2026. Besides Yash, the movie also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and others.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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