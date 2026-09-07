Toxic (Hindi) Box Office: Yash starrer records significant drop in second weekend, hits Rs 130 crore in 12 days

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, starring Yash in the lead role, along with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth, added Rs. 1.75 crore to the tally in its second weekend. Allied to its extended first week of Rs. 128.60 crore, the running cume of the film reached Rs. 130.35 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the movie is now playing in its final legs. The Hindi-dubbed version is somehow driving the business so far. It is expected to add a couple of crores more to the tally before leaving the cinemas. Based on current trends, the Yash movie will close its entire run around Rs. 132 crore to Rs. 135 crore nett or so.

Toxic is a failure at the box office, but the situation is worse at the financial level, as the costs are very high and the film fumbled in non-theatrical recoveries. The losses will be among the highest ever in Indian cinema.

Day-wise box office collections of Toxic (Hindi) are as follows:

Day Box Office Week 1 (9 Days) Rs. 128.60 cr. 2nd Weekend Rs. 1.75 cr. Total Rs. 130.35 cr. nett

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Toxic India Box Office Collections: Yash and Kiara Advani starrer wraps 2nd Weekend at Rs 6.75 crore, grosses Rs 263 crore in 12 days