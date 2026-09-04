Toxic (Hindi) Extended Opening Week Box Office: Yash and Kiara Advani starrer mints Rs 128 crore in 9 days, nears theatrical end

Toxic wrapped up its 9-day extended opening week at Rs. 128 crore nett at the Hindi box office. The movie saw a downward trajectory from day two, recording a sharp decline of nearly 55 per cent. On Day 9, the movie collected just Rs. 2.25 crore nett in Hindi, indicating it has faced audience rejection.

One of the major reasons why it witnessed such an unfavourable trend is its average word-of-mouth. The Yash starrer couldn't impress the audience with its content. Had it managed to gain a positive reception, things would have been much better. Based on current trends, the movie is looking to close its entire run around Rs. 140 crore nett or so.

The film is a failure at the box office, but the situation is worse at the financial level, as the costs are very high and the film fumbled in non-theatrical recoveries. The losses will be among the highest ever in Indian cinema.

Day-wise box office collections of Toxic (Hindi) are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 50.00 cr. 2 Rs. 21.00 cr. 3 Rs. 17.00 cr. 4 Rs. 13.50 cr. 5 Rs. 13.00 cr. 6 Rs. 4.00 cr. 7 Rs. 4.50 cr. 8 Rs. 2.75 cr. 9 Rs. 2.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 128 cr. nett

Besides Yash, Toxic also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and others. It marked the return of Yash on the big screen after a long gap of four years. His next biggie, Ramayana, is slated for a grand theatrical release on Diwali 2026.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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ALSO READ: Toxic Box Office Collections: Yash starrer earns Rs. 297 Cr in its extended first week worldwide with a poor trend