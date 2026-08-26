Toxic (Hindi) Final Advance Booking Box Office: Yash's action drama sells 2.45 lakh tickets in National Chains, aims for good start

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is about to hit the big screens in a couple of hours. The Yash starrer has recorded a good advance booking in Hindi, selling around 2.45 lakh tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day.

The way advances started on August 21, it seemed like the film could sell around 4-5 lakh tickets in the national chains and post a huge opening at the box office. However, it witnessed a significant drop in its momentum from the second day onwards. Nevertheless, the film will have a good start; however, a lot will depend on how the spot bookings and walk-ins are tomorrow.

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Co-starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Akshay Oberoi, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, is mounted on a huge scale under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The gangster action drama marks the return of Yash on the big screen after a long gap of four years.

The fate of Toxic will mainly depend on its word-of-mouth. If the movie manages to garner positive reception, it will see an instant boost in its sales. It is releasing on Wednesday, which will give it the benefit of a 5-day opening weekend.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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