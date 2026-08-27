Toxic (Hindi) Opening Day Box Office Estimates: Yash starrer takes a violent start; Smashes Rs 46 crore on Day 1

Yash's newly released Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups kicked off its box office journey on a record note. As per estimates, the Geethu Mohandas directorial smashed over Rs. 45-47 crore nett on its opening day at the Hindi box office. Actuals could go higher depending on final figures from mass belts.

Nevertheless, it's a record start for a non-franchise dubbed film in Hindi. The movie dethroned the previous record holder, Saaho (Rs. 25.85 crore nett), and set a new high at the Hindi box office. Overall, it's the second biggest opening in Hindi this year, after Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The Yash starrer performed handsomely well in the national chains. Around Rs. 19.25 crore nett came from PVR Inox and Cinepolis alone, which is 42 per cent of its opening day collection. There are some irregularities in ratios, but even if you discount that, it's an extraordinary opening day.

Co-starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria, the movie has recorded a mammoth start; however, it will be crucial for the film to maintain the same momentum in the coming days. The initial report seems negative, which is concerning for its box office performance ahead.

There is a dip in Day 2 advances, and it's all on how the film makes up ground with walk-ups. The gangster action drama is an expensive film, which is why its fate will depend on how it holds in the coming days.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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