Toxic (Hindi) Opening Weekend Box Office: Yash starrer collects Rs 113.50 crore in 5 days, All eyes on Monday hold

Toxic wrapped up its extended opening weekend at Rs. 113.50 crore at the Hindi box office, with Rs. 12.50 crore coming on Sunday. That's another 8 per cent drop from the previous day. So far, the Yash starrer witnessed a downward trajectory over its first weekend, with the film dropping by more than 75 per cent on Sunday from its opening day.

Helmed by Geethu Mohandas, the movie is expected to see a significant drop on Monday. Its hold on the weekdays will determine how far it can go at the box office. As per current trends, Toxic is heading towards a short run at the box office. Had it garnered positive reception, it would have recorded a much better box office run.

The film is a failure at the box office, but the situation is worse at the financial level, as the costs are very high and the film fumbled in non-theatrical recoveries. The losses will be among the highest ever in Indian cinema.

Day-wise box office collections of Toxic (Hindi) are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 50.00 cr. 2 Rs. 20.50 cr. 3 Rs. 17.00 cr. 4 Rs. 13.50 cr. 5 Rs. 12.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 113.50 cr. nett

For the unversed, Toxic marks the return of Yash on the big screen after a long gap of four years. His next biggie, Ramayana, is slated for a grand theatrical release on Diwali 2026. Besides Yash, the movie also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and others.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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