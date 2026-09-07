Toxic India Box Office Collections: Yash and Kiara Advani starrer wraps 2nd Weekend at Rs 6.75 crore, grosses Rs 263 crore in 12 days

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, directed by Geethu Mohandas, recorded a big drop in its second weekend. The movie added Rs. 6.75 crore to the tally, down 96 per cent from the opening weekend. Allied to its extended first week of Rs. 256.25 crore, the running cume of Toxic reached Rs. 263 crore gross at the Indian box office.

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Starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria, the movie turned out to be a big disappointment at the box office. From here on, the movie can add Rs. 5 to 10 crore more, as it has wrapped up its run in almost all markets. The Hindi-dubbed version is driving its business. In the South, it was pretty much a one-day run for the film, as the collections crashed heavily and hardly anything came after that, other than in the home state of Karnataka, which had some collections to show for.

Based on current trends, the movie is heading to close its entire run around Rs. 270-275 crore gross in India. Toxic is a failure at the box office, but the situation is worse at the financial level, as the costs are very high and the film fumbled in non-theatrical recoveries. The losses will be among the highest ever in Indian cinema.

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The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Toxic in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week 1 (9 days) Rs. 256.25 cr. 2nd Weekend Rs. 6.75 cr. Total Rs. 263.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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