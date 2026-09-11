Toxic India Box Office Collections: Yash starrer adds Rs 9 crore in Week 2, targets under Rs. 270 crore final

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups wrapped up its Week 2 at Rs. 9.25 crore gross. That's a huge 96 per cent drop from the previous extended week of 9 days. The 16-day theatrical cume of Toxic reached Rs. 265.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic is running in its final phase. The movie is looking to add a couple of crores more and close its entire run under the Rs. 270 crore mark. Toxic is a failure at the box office, but the situation is worse at the financial level, as the costs are very high and the film fumbled in non-theatrical recoveries.

The day-wise box office collections of Toxic in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week 1 (9 days) Rs. 256.25 cr. Week 2 Rs. 9.25 cr. Total Rs. 265.50 cr.

The Yash starrer performed best in Hindi markets, where it fetched around Rs. 149.50 crore so far. It further collected Rs. 72.50 crore in its home state, while the Telugu markets contributed around Rs. 28.50 crore. The movie fetched nearly Rs. 15 crore combined from Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The film is standing to lose nearly Rs. 300 crore. That is probably the most losses a film has incurred in Indian cinema. Before this, Game Changer and The Raja Saab were the leaders with losses close to Rs. 200 crore; Toxic has gone a step further.

Territory-wise box office collections of Toxic are as follows:

Area Box Office Karnataka Rs. 72.50 crore North India Rs. 149.50 crore AP/TS Rs. 28.50 crore TN - Kerala Rs. 15.00 crore Total Rs. 265.50 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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