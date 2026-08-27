Toxic India Box Office Early Estimates: Yash starrer witnesses drop on Day 2, grosses Rs 150 crore in two days

Toxic has experienced a drop in collections on its second day across India. The Hindi version, which was the standout performer on opening day, is expected to collect around Rs. 20 crore nett, possibly under, on Thursday. This marks a 60 per cent drop from the first day, which is higher than usual. The declines are steeper in the southern markets, with Andhra Pradesh/Telangana looking at an 80 per cent drop and Tamil Nadu close to 70 per cent. The all-India gross collection is expected to be around Rs. 40 crore.

The two-day running total for the Hindi version is Rs. 70 crore nett approx, with all-India gross being around Rs. 150 crore approx. The drops are pretty much all across the board, steeper in North India. The Yash starrer is performing well in Gujarat and Odisha, with the latter recording strong Day 2 collections. West Bengal and Rajasthan have also put up good numbers.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups has a big holiday for Raksha Bandhan tomorrow and then the weekend. Although the advances are not up to the mark, with Friday being down from Thursday, which is a worrisome trend. It will be interesting to see whether the film bounces back at the box office or not.

For the unversed, the gangster action drama marks the return of Yash on the big screen after a long gap of four years. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Akshay Oberoi. Toxic is mounted on a huge scale under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Its fate will heavily depend on how it holds in the coming days.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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