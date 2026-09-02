Toxic India Box Office: Yash and Kiara Advani starrer remains flat on Day 7, nears Rs 250 crore mark

Toxic remained flat on Tuesday, collecting another Rs. 8 crore yesterday. The movie witnessed some drops in the South; however, the Hindi-dubbed version balanced it out by recording a nominal spike due to the discounted Tuesday. This took its 7-day theatrical cume to Rs. 246 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Based on current trends, the Yash starrer is looking to wind up its extended first week around Rs. 255 crore, after which it is expected to see a significant drop in its collections. The action-gangster drama is likely to end up doing Rs. 275 crore or so in its full run in India, while its worldwide cume will be around Rs. 300 crore by the end of its theatrical run.

The day-wise box office collections of Toxic in India are as follows:

Day Gross Wednesday Rs. 112.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 39.75 cr. Friday Rs. 28.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 26.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 24.50 cr. Monday Rs. 8.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 8.00 cr. Total Rs. 246.75 cr.

Breaking it into territories, the Geethu Mohandas directorial performed best in the Hindi markets, where it grossed over Rs. 141 crore so far. In fact, the Hindi version is driving its business from the opening day. The movie could fetch around Rs. 63.50 crore in its home turf, Rs. 27.50 crore in AP/TS, Rs. 11.25 crore in Tamil Nadu, while Kerala contributed around Rs. 3.50 crore.

Toxic had a huge opening day of over Rs. 100 crore but couldn’t sustain that start owing to poor audience reception, which led to collections plummeting on the second day. The film is a failure at the box office, but the situation is worse at the financial level, as the costs are very high and the film fumbled in non-theatrical recoveries. The losses will be among the highest ever in Indian cinema.

The Territorial Breakdown for Toxic is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 63.50 cr. APTS Rs. 27.50 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 11.25 cr. Kerala Rs. 3.50 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 141.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 246.75 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast of Avengers Endgame: Encore and The Vvaan, final update for Mirzapur: The Movie