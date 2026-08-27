Toxic Opening Day India Box Office: Yash starrer posts an OUTSTANDING Rs 117 crore start in India

Toxic had an outstanding opening day at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 117 crore approx. This is only the sixth time a film has crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark on its opening day in India, or the seventh if Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which did so including previews, is counted.

This is one of the few times a film has opened strongly across pan-India in both North and South. It also did so without having a big contribution from Telugu states, which have a huge capacity for the opening days with all the benefit shows and hikes of sorts; as such, you have a film like They Call Him OG collecting Rs. 88 crore on the first day, but Rs. 75 crore of that was just from Telugu states.

The Yash starrer reset the opening-day record in its home territory of Karnataka with Rs. 28.50 crore approx, surpassing the Rs. 24.50 crore on KGF: Chapter 2. Elsewhere in the South, Telugu states yielded a solid Rs. 18 crore opening day. Tamil Nadu and Kerala contributed nicely, especially the latter amidst competition from local movies.

The standout performance for the film probably came from the Hindi version, with a huge Rs. 53 crore nett opening day. This is with limited contribution from South India; otherwise, the real value is more like Rs. 60 crore nett or so. There, however, is a caveat. The film has irregularities in the collections, which point to an external push.

Having said that, even taking those into account, the opening is excellent and has put Yash right up amongst the top stars in the country.

Looking ahead, the film has received bad word of mouth and the advances for the weekend are down. They were outright terrible yesterday but seems to have improved a bit since then. There will be a drop in collections today, and then we need to see what sort of jump it gets over the weekend. The film is a very expensive proposition, and the producers are carrying the risk, with most of the distribution deals being advance-only and non-theatrical deals linked to box office.

The Territorial Breakdown for Toxic Opening Day is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 28.50 cr. APTS Rs. 18.00 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 6.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 2.00 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 62.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 117.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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