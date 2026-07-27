Toy Story 5 Worldwide Box Office: Pixar’s new animation enters USD 1 billion club, turns highest grosser of 2026

Toy Story 5 continues to perform well at the box office. The animated film starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, among others, has finally smashed the USD 1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office.

Directed by Andrew Stanton, the movie fetched around USD 24.7 million in its 6th weekend overseas, bringing its international cume to USD 573.5 million. Allied to its USD 448.5 million domestic cume, the movie stormed over USD 1.02 billion globally by the end of its 6th weekend. It was released in Germany on April 23, which boosted its collections in a big way.

Toy Story 5 has already surpassed the lifetime cume of Michael, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2026. Also, it is the first Hollywood franchise to have three films in the USD 1 billion club. Based on current trends, the much-loved movie is looking to close its entire box office run around USD 1.1 billion to USD 1.2 billion.

So far, three films managed to enter the USD 1 billion club this year: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Michael, and Toy Story 5. All hopes are now on Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which is already performing well at the global box office.

Worldwide Box Office Collections of Toy Story 5 are as follows:

Area Box Office Domestic USD 448.50 Million Overseas USD 573.50 Million Worldwide USD 1.02 Billion

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.