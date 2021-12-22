Trade Tutor: Heroes rescuing post pandemic box office in style

COVID-19 took a heavy toll on the theatrical business. OTT platforms seized this opportunity and capitalised big time and many theatrical films were premiered. Obituaries of movie theatres were written by many gurus. As the wrath of the virus eased globally and films started releasing across the world. Audiences started returning in big numbers to witness the magic on the big screen again.

Vijay’s ‘Master’ exploded onto the screens in the middle of the pandemic recording terrific numbers. Then Ravi Teja’s ‘Krack’ delivered huge numbers. ‘Vakeel Saab’ took an earth shattering opening in the middle of Delta Wave. Then on Diwali ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Annaatthe’ exploded, assuring the trade that all was well. Then came ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ and ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. These two films opened to mind numbing responses alongside and recording mind blowing numbers across the country.

Globally also, the web slinger is creating records with a superb USD 587 million opening weekend despite the Omicron threat looming in its top markets. The other top global performers were Shang Chi: The Legend of The Ten Rings, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Black Widow, F9, James Bond and Eternals. These films broke the shackles of the pandemic on the box office and ended the dry run.

Each one of these films took a huge start at the ticket windows indicating a terrific demand and everything else seemed to struggle as compared to them.

What makes these films soar at the box office?

Stars/Brands/IP’s: These films are driven by Stars or IP’s and they are huge brands built over years and have solid following. They are the ones that make these films take earth shattering stars across the board. As time passes by, more join the league. Making the next film open even better. Pushpa opening in North is a result of Allu Arjun’s strong presence on Satellite and Youtube. That just came together in Pushpa and the Hindi version took off without promotions. Similarly, the cult of Marvel keeps getting bigger by the day.

Brand Dissonance: These IP’s (super heroes/franchises) never dilute their brands and always deliver what is expected of them. They don’t surprise their fans and deliver as promised. Similarly, these South superstars are very image conscious and always do films that please their hardcore fans. Pink remade by Pawan Kalyan was changed to cater to his fans. Even Pushpa, has comedy, romance and dance that Allu Arjun fans want from their star. This gives minimal dissonance to fans and the brand grows.

Aspirational: These heroes (stars, super heroes, etc.) are aspirational for their fans. The attributes they portray on screen are very desirable traits and the fans adore these traits. The connection happens here, and it’s these attributes that draws fans closer to these brands. The character attributes portrayed on screen are the ones that give dopamine shots to fans.

These Heroes have definitely rescued the global box office that was written off not so long ago. But I think, not only the box office but the whole world loves a hero. Heroes are aspirational and we all need some inspiration from time to time.

