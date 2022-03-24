Trade Tutor: With RRR, will SS Rajamouli do what James Cameron did in Hollywood?

I was in class 12th when Titanic had released and the craze was such, it was unbelievable. It was the era of celluloid (physical prints) and releases were much smaller. Still the film broke out and did record business. I remember a story of my neighboring town Katihar (Bihar). A cinema hall had booked Titanic (Hindi Dubbed) and was waiting for the print. The other Cinema of the town was so adamant to screen that he screened the English version as he was denied the hindi version. The English version also drew crowds not only in Katihar but in many small towns of India. It took James Cameron 12 years to come up with another feature and that film was Avatar. Another rage, another Blockbuster and a film that was so visually appealing that it didn’t need to have any dialogues to savor it. Rajamouli did the same with The Bahubali series, he dazzled the Indian audiences with such visual spectacle that we had never seen before. The impact of the films was so strong that the sequel is the highest grosser in Hindi.



Rajamouli, like Cameron, has this knack of breaking language and cultural barriers with his films. For a telugu film to be the highest grossing hindi film is a testament to the prowess. He takes Universal themes and gives them such amazing visuals that dialogues are hardly needed to enjoy the films. The acting is so powerful that the actors need not speak to convey the emotions. The visual grandeur and its magnificence captures your imagination like no other and you are pulled into this amazing universe he creates. It’s exactly this ability that makes the film cross over and break new markets.



Cameron took 12 years to come up with his new feature film Avatar but thankfully Rajamouli is taking only 5 years to come up with RRR. The expectations from RRR are huge and it has been sold at astronomical prices across the world. Not only the trade but audiences from across the world are waiting anxiously for the film. The advances have opened across the world and they are good to extraordinary depending upon language and location.



The film itself promises to be a Universal crowd pleaser with stunning visuals that will dazzle audiences across the world. This is again the kind of cinema that can easily cross over and break out in different geographies. It’s not region or language specific and that is a true mark of big blockbusters.

Like Avatar, even RRR’s USP is its director, S.S. Rajamouli. Very rarely do we see directors command such box-office clout that a mega budget tent pole can be sold on their name. Generally stars or IPs drive box-office but here the director is driving the film at the box-office especially in the Hindi markets.

The stage is pretty much set for SS Rajamouli to deliver a giant blockbuster. Just the way James Cameron did 13 years ago. Rajamouli is coming after probably one of the biggest hits Indian Cinema has seen. As a fan, as an exhibitor and as an analyst, I am wishing and praying that RRR becomes Rajamouli’s Avatar.

Also read: RRR Pre-release business; Rajamouli's epic raises a Record breaking Rs. 750 crores recoveries