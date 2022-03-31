Trade Tutor: SS Rajamouli has changed Telugu Cinema Forever – Makes Prabhas, NTR, Ram Charan global stars!

A strange thing happened last year. Something no one would have imagined couple of years back. Telugu Cinema became the national box office champion overtaking Bollywood comfortably. The difference I am told is pretty significant. Even Kollywood toppled Bollywood, to take the second spot. Hollywood came in at number four. Bollywood caters to the biggest area in comparison to all other industries and coming in 3rd was quite shocking. The difference between the Hindi film industry and Hollywood was only Rs 30-40 crores.

The biggest fillip to Telugu cinema came in the form of The Bahubali franchise. The sequel did unimaginable numbers across the world and became the highest grossing Hindi film. A record that still stands and since then, no Bollywood film has even dared of going in the same vicinity. Bahubali’s success gave tremendous respect and adulation to not only Rajamouli but the whole Telugu industry. Prabhas became a national superstar and his following film opened terrifically across north too. There was renewed interest in the Telugu industry and whole world took cognizance of the same.

A big blockbuster like Bahubali was served like an adrenaline shot for the whole industry and gave them tremendous confidence. The telugu industry realized that their Cinema was palatable to the whole country and with a little effort, they can break out nationally. Allu Arjun tasted tremendous success with Pushpa, especially in the Hindi belt. The film became a rage and Allu Arju became a huge star in the Hindi belts. Vijay Deverekonda, will make his debut nationally with Liger. One of the producers of the film is Dharma Productions. I am very sure post RRR’s huge success, Jr NTR and Ram Charan would also be featuring in films catering to Pan India Audiences.

One of the major differences between Telugu Industry and Tamil Industry is the former’s ability to penetrate the Hindi markets successfully. Barring Kamal Hassan and Rajnikant, no other tamil star has managed to break into the Hindi markets in the same fashion. Telugu, on the other hand, has tasted tremendous success in the hindi markets and continues to thrive off late. Both Tamil and Telugu are very dominant in their respective markets and neighboring states but, the real fight is for the Hindi markets. It is here that Telugu is way ahead of its Tamil counterparts. As their local markets are pretty much saturated and they need to find newer markets to make their films bigger and better.

Telugu dubbed films have been doing well across the Hindi belt for a very long time. Chiranjeevi had successfully crossed over with his films and he even made Hindi films. Mahesh Babu’s Athidhi dubbed as ‘International Khiladi’ did fabulous business, I remember the Bihar Distributor telling me that he bought his distribution office from the profits of the film. More recently, Allu Arjun’s Surya The Soldier did very good business across the Hindi belts. Film buffs will tell you that Telugu Cinema is closest in sensibility to Hindi Cinema. Hence it has this ability to often cross over, unlike Tamil Cinema which has a very different tone and sensibility as compared to Hindi films.

Bahubali changed the way Telugu films were presented and marketed in the Hindi belts and post its success, the Telugu industry is on a phenomenal high. Big successes, especially in the north, are coming frequently. Pushpa and RRR have come in a span of 3 months. Rajamouli is going to work with Mahesh Babu post RRR and rest assured, North will gain another star for sure. Prabhas has an enviable line up and Allu will be coming with Pushpa 2 in December. The future of Telugu cinema theatrically is looking very strong. If they can dominate the North, then the 2021 result will become a regular phenomenon.

Also read: SS Rajamouli's RRR Wednesday Box Office; Hindi version steady, Telugu drops