Trade Tutor: Why Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi stands tall among the Post Pandemic Releases?

Theaters were allowed to re-open from October 2020 and since then Bollywood has released quite a few films theatrically. It started with Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhari followed by Indoo Ki Jawani, Shakeela, Madam Chief Minister, Roohi and Mumbai Saga. Then the second wave hit us and a lockdown was imposed. Post second wave Bell Bottom led the way followed by Chehre then Sooryavanshi exploded on Diwali. Bunty Aur Babli 2, SMJ2, Antim and Tadap have been released since then at the ticket windows after Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi stands at an amazing Rs 193 crore and counting. While no other film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. Many folded below Rs 20 crore and few crossed the Rs 30 crore mark. Despite having varied pedigrees these films couldn’t do the business that the producers/distributors/exhibitors wanted them to do at the boxoffice. To be fair, post pandemic boxoffice is subdued due to various reasons. Many reasons are thrown around right from audiences hesitation, theaters permanently closed down, people habituated to OTT platforms etc. But I believe differently.

The reason Sooryavanshi exploded to Rs 26 crore despite having a 19 month old trailer on course for Rs 200 crore was because it appealed and excited every segment of the audience. It was the classic universal crowd pleaser. It had action, comedy, romance, dialoguebaazi, emotional quotient and songs. It appealed to the sensibilities of audiences across India. A high end multiplex audience found it worth spending Rs 2000 and similarly a small town guy found it worth his while to stand in line for hours to buy the ticket. Why? Because it guaranteed entertainment. It had A list stars, it was made by a director that guarantees entertainment, it was part of the Cop Universe that started with Singham and from the promos it looked like a solid entertainer.

Sooryavanshi wasn’t genre specific filmmaking and to be honest this was Rohit Shetty’s widest appealing film till date. It had everything for everybody and this is the kind of film that will bring in audiences across India specially when the boxoffice is being reignited. Most of the trade guru’s would agree that had Sooryavanshi released before pandemic Rs 300-Rs350cr was a given. Hence the box office isn’t back to actual levels. Even if you look internationally, it’s the big franchises and superheroes that are making a killing globally. In Hollywood these films are termed as 4 quadrant films. Appealing to audiences across the board. It is because of this very reason our southern counterparts didn’t feel the pinch. As their films are classic template films. Headlined by a huge star and appealing to all sections of the audiences. That’s why ‘Master’ during the pandemic hit it out of the park.

Bollywood of late has become very genre specific. 90-95% films made are targeted at specific audiences. Everything else released apart from ‘Sooryavanshi’ was genre specific and had sectional appeal. No other film reached out to audiences across the country and due to this very reason the performance has been subdued at the ticket counters. As we are in the process of recovery and it's only post recovery that genre specific films will put up the numbers that they used to, till then to rejuvenate the box office we need more like Sooryavanshi.

