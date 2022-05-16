Trade Tutor: Why Bollywood desperately needs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to work at the box office

I call up my box office incharge and inquire about the ticket sales of the new release Jayeshbhai Jordaar. There is hesitancy in his voice and the number he utters is not worth mentioning. He concludes by saying that we should look at reducing shows from Saturday. This has been the story week after week for most Bollywood films that have released after the Delta or even the Omicron wave. The last few weeks have been pathetic to say the least. Attack, Jersey, Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 have failed to get the initial audiences. All these films were high on pedigree and were expected to do well.

Matters get compounded when you realize that every other Industry except Bollywood is finding audience and great success at the same time. Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali etc are opening well and audiences are flocking to theatres. The recently released Dr Strange has breached the Rs. 100 cr mark, rubbing salt into Bollywood’s wounds.



Films dubbed into Hindi are doing tremendous business across the Hindi belts. RRR and KGF2 have run riot across the hindi belts giving tremendous fillip to the dormant exhibition sector. Many exhibitors have planned to return to the fold due to these films.

Before these dubbed films, a local documentary drama ‘The Kashmir Files’ did unbelievable business and left the trade speechless and in its second week completely choked ‘Bachchhan Paandey’.

Films are working across the country just that Bollywood has been facing constant rejection from its audiences. The post pandemic box office hasn’t been kind to the industry and it desperately needs a hit.



Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has found good traction from the theatre going audiences. The best thing the makers have done is to retain the songs of the previous installment. That film was a rage and did fabulous business across the board. The goodwill among the audiences is tremendous and the makers have ensured enough hooks in the film to connect with the previous installment. Kartik Aaryan, the film's leading man, has been fairly successful at the ticket counters with couple of good solo hits and has a fair following among the youth audiences. T-Series have roped in Anees Bazmi to direct this horror comedy and he also has a terrific record at comedies. I personally feel the addition of Tabu, lends tremendous credibility to the film as it compensates for Vidya Balan. Retaining Rajpal Yadav creates strong association with the previous installment.

The film has hit all the right buttons so far and advances have opened across the country today and the response is decent, considering the film is 4 days away.



Constant failures are weighing heavy on the industry and it desperately needs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to fire to restore confidence and get the belief back that films are working.

The whole trade is waiting with anticipation and praying for its success. Fingers crossed!

