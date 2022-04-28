Trade Tutor: Will young brigade of Bollywood finally rise with Heropanti 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Bhool Bhulaiya

The back to back successes of RRR and KGF2 has reignited the debate of whether "Bollywood is losing it’s sway over its market”. At the same time, the inability of Bollywood films released during the same period to make a mark at the boxoffice hasn’t helped the incumbent industry’s standing. Films that the trade was expecting to do well have tanked at the boxoffice and success at the ticket counters is evading the Hindi film industry.



Before the lockdown, the heavylifting in terms of boxoffice was done primarily by the 90’s stars. Namely Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan. For nearly three decades these stars have been delivering Blockbusters, Super Hits and Hits year after year. Even today, they occupy top slots in the industry. They are still the A listers of Bollywood. Although, Hrithik Roshan broke out during early 2000’s and has maintained his dominance but has not exceeded the 90’s brigade. Asking these super stars to deliver year after year isn’t entirely fair to them and to their talent. As they are at a stage where they would love to experiment and pure vanilla commercial outings might not excite them as it would give a feeling of ‘Been there done that’

That’s why the next 3-4 weeks are very critical for Bollywood as its next line of stars have releases lined up. Its time for the ‘Young Guns’ of Bollywood to take charge and deliver solid boxoffice numbers that sets the record straight and signals to the audience that the hindi film industry means business. The reason I point out the next 3-4 weeks as Bollywood’s most promising young stars have releases lined up, audiences are back in theatres and the period is conducive. Let’s list these young guns and their releases:



Tiger Shroff: He is undoubtedly one of the biggest young stars of Bollywood. He has carved a place for himself by establishing himself as a solid action star and who can dance like a dream. Tiger is a huge draw in mass belts and this audience absolutely loves him. He comes on Eid with Heropanti 2, an action masala entertainer that did not impress initially but the second trailer has brought traction. The film looks like an ideal Eid entertainer and should please Tiger fans. Hoping he delivers big with this film.



Ranveer Singh: He is a well-established star/actor in today’s times. He has managed to wow critics and the masses with his different films. Although his last film 83’ could deliver as was expected but his outing as Kapil Dev was universally loved. His next ‘JayeshBhai Jordaar’ looks like a warm feel good social entertainer. Although I still feel the entertainment quotient in the film could have been immensely amped by simply making Ranveer go all out, I guess that would have diluted the films issue. Hoping that the film delivers and is able to get a start reinforcing Ranveer’s status as a solid draw.



Kartik Aaryan: He is easily one of the most promising young stars of Bollywood. He has given many solo hits and was appreciated for his role in ‘Dhamaka’. Aryan has a good following in youth audiences and his appeal cuts across the hindi belt. His next ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ helmed by Anees Bazmee has a fantastic trailer and music of the previous is still a rage. The film will open terrifically and if the word of mouth is good, it will definitely reinforce brand Kartik Aaryan.



Ayushmann Khurrana: Over the last couple of years he has had some amazing successes at the ticket counters. Although, comedies seem to be his forte but he has managed to do well in thrillers also. His new outing with Anubhav Sinha is Anek. The last time they collaborated was for Article 15 and that was a cracker of a film. It got critical acclaim as well as success at the ticket counters. Anek, should hopefully erase the lackluster performance of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and hopefully put Ayushman back on track.



The stage is set for these young guns to deliver and make their claim for the top honors in the industry. They have tremendous equity among the audiences, they have all tasted huge success and now it’s time for them to up the ante.

