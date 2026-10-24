Tu Hai Meri Kiran Opening Day Box Office Collections: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal starrer takes DISASTROUS start, nets Rs 10 lakh on Day 1

Tu Hai Meri Kiran, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, kicked off its box office journey on a disastrous note. As per estimates, the romantic thriller minted just Rs. 10 lakh nett on its opening day. That's even lower than what other small films like Tum Mere Ho and Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar collected on their release day.

There was a time when Sonakshi Sinha used to play the female leads in mass blockbusters like Dabangg and Rowdy Rathore. She opened a female-centric film, Akira, to Rs. 5 cr nett in 2016, which wasn't considered good back then but not bad either. In today's scenario, that would be considered a very good to excellent opening. And when you put it against Tu Hai Meri Kiran, it's just another world altogether.

That said, the Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal film is a disaster on arrival. It will be interesting to see whether it grows over the weekend or not. Such movies with no anticipation and zero buzz are, in general, finding it hard to get traction at the ticket window in the post-2020 era. Also, there is a notion among audiences that such small films are for OTT watch, which is another big reason why these films are struggling.

Box Office Collections of Tu Hai Meri Kiran:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 10 lakh (est.) Total Rs. 10 lakh

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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