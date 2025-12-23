Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Booking: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday film sells 12,500 tickets in National Chains

Dharma Productions’ Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is nearing its theatrical release. The advance booking was opened two days back and the report is not encouraging. As of 11 PM (Tuesday, December 23), Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri sold around 12,500 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. A major chunk of these advances are aided by external factors. The organic sales would be on a much lower side.

With one day still in hand, the quirky romantic comedy drama should show some momentum in the advance sales in order to record a healthy start at the box office. Looking at the current pace and trends, the Kartik Aaryan movie is looking to wind its pre-sales around 30,000 admissions, which is not a suitable figure for such a well-budgeted movie backed by two popular faces.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is trailing behind Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash in the advance sales for the Christmas Day holiday. However, it is not surprising as the rom-com genre in general is finding it difficult to lure the audience in the post-pandemic times, while the two holdover releases are performing extremely well at the box office. Moreover, the promotional assets of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri couldn't ignite much curiosity among the audience.

The one plus factor with the film is that it is a holiday release, which could give it some holiday audience. Consequently, the forecast for the opening day is lowered from Rs. 6-10 crore to Rs. 5-8 crore.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for Jan Neta and Rahu Ketu, Final update for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri