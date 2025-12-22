Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Booking: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday film sells 1750 tickets in National Chains

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is all set to hit the big screens on Christmas 2025. The quirky romantic comedy drama, directed by Sameer Vidwans, opened its advance booking last night, with plans going wider today. The advances are on lower side, with negligible sales till now.

As of 7 PM, Monday, the Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer sold around 1,750 tickets in the two national chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis, for the opening day, which is Christmas Holiday. Of this, 1,200 admissions were recorded at PVR Inox. The sales are lagging considerably behind even the holdover releases, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash. For Christmas Day, Dhurandhar sold around 8,600 tickets, while Avatar 3 recorded 11,000 plus admissions at the same time in the national chains. The advance of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri should be a major concern for the makers, as this could become a problem in getting showcasing against the two biggies.

However, these sorts of advances aren't surprising, as the rom-com genre in general is struggling in the post-pandemic times. What was working earlier isn't attracting much audience now. Moreover, the promotional assets, be it teaser, trailer, or songs, nothing could leave a mark on the audience, which would have generated curiosity among the audience. Nevertheless, the romantic comedy drama still has two days to pick up the momentum and put up a healthy pre-bookings before the first show begins.

At Pinkvilla Predicts, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is forecasted to open in the range of Rs. 6 crore to Rs. 10 crore net in India. From the current pre-sales, the lower end of that range is more likely.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film tops 800 crore worldwide with a record breaking 3rd weekend overseas