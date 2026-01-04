Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office 2nd Weekend: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday film adds dismal Rs 1.75 crore, nears theatrical end

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is estimated to collect around Rs. 65 lakh on its second Sunday, bringing the second weekend's cume to just Rs. 1.75 crore net. This takes its running collections to Rs. 33.50 crore net in 11 days of its theatrical run. The movie turned out to be a big disappointment at the box office.

Based on the current trends, it will wind its theatrical run soon under the Rs. 40 crore net mark, which will be a disastrous number for such a well-budgeted movie, headlined by two popular faces. One must note that these are numbers, not collections, as external factors played a significant role in inflating advance sales for the opening weekend. The real figures would be on a much lower side.

Box office results have recently been unforgiving for this genre of film, which frequently faces a harsh reception. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri stands out as perhaps the worst performer in this trend. Not only did it debut with a disappointing opening, but it also completely failed to establish any kind of successful run. In contrast, films like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Param Sundari, and De De Pyaar De 2 at least managed to achieve some box office success; for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, the result is a total failure.

Day-wise box office numbers of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 8.50 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 6.00 crore 4 Rs. 6.00 crore 5 Rs. 1.35 crore 6 Rs. 1.35 crore 7 Rs. 1.50 crore 8 Rs. 1.30 crore 9 Rs. 0.50 crore 10 Rs. 0.60 crore 11 Rs. 0.65 crore (est.) TOTAL Rs. 33.50 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office numbers are compiled from various sources and our research. The numbers can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Sarvam Maya emerges Nivin Pauly's first Rs 100 crore grosser globally