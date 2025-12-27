Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday film struggles, collects Rs 6 crore on Saturday

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, was released in theaters on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas. However, after a weak opening day, the rom-com is struggling at the box office, collecting an estimated Rs 6 crore on Day 3.

The Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer struggled to build strong connections with audiences from Day 1 itself, collecting only Rs 8.50 crore. Despite early trends from advance bookings showing legs for double-digit numbers, the actual figures fell short of expectations, primarily due to feeding in pre-sales. There is a significant amount of self-booking involved in the 3-day total, and the actuals could be lower by at least 30%.

Moreover, on Day 2, TMMTMTTM managed to collect an estimated Rs 5.5 crore at the box office, further indicating poor trends. The film continues to struggle due to the tremendous and sustained success of Dhurandhar.

Additionally, Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, also released last week, making the Kartik and Ananya starrer face even tougher competition at the box office.

Apart from receiving below-average reviews, the rom-com genre itself has struggled to strike a rapport with audiences in recent years.

Box Office collection of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 8.50 crore 2 Rs 5.50 crore 3 Rs 6 crore Total Rs 20 crore

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri follows the story of Ray, a US-based wedding planner who happens to meet Rumi, a headstrong novelist, during a wild summer in Croatia.

As the two fall in love, they part ways due to challenging family pressures. Whether they reunite and manage to stay together forms the crux of the film’s narrative. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, the movie also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Chandni Bhabhda, Tiku Talsania, and others in key roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

