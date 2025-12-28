Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday film wraps extended first weekend at POOR Rs 26 crore

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri recorded a poor opening weekend, despite releasing on the Christmas Day holiday. The movie is looking to collect another Rs. 6 crore on Sunday as well, bringing its 4-day opening weekend to over the Rs. 25 crore net mark at the Indian box office. There is no rational analysis to be done here because these are not collections; these are just numbers cooked up.

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the quirky rom-com had a poor opening day of just Rs. 8.50 crore, after which it saw a sharp decline on its second day and minted Rs. 5.75 crore. The Kartik Aaryan movie saw a nominal jump on Saturday and Sunday, collecting Rs. 6 crore on each day. Considering the trend, these numbers do not seem bad, but since there has been a lot of feeding from the opening day itself, this trend has no merit.

When these numbers are with external factors involved, one can imagine how low the real figures would be. The weekend of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is Rs. 26.25 crore, but hey, on the risk of repeating myself, they are just numbers and not collections.

The movie has flopped big time. Besides facing the wrath of Dhurandhar, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opened to average word-of-mouth. Had there been a superb reception among the audience, the box office picture would have been a bit different. Moreover, the genre itself is struggling to find an audience in the post-pandemic times.

Day-wise box office numbers of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 8.50 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 6.00 crore 4 Rs. 6.00 crore TOTAL Rs. 26.25 crore

Disclaimer: The box office numbers are compiled from various sources and our research. The numbers can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

