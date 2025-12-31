Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday starrer shows no signs of growth on discounted Tuesday

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri remained flat on its first discounted Tuesday. The movie added another Rs. 1.35 crore to the tally, bringing the total cume to Rs. 29 crore net in India. The movie recorded no spike today as Monday had a Buy-One-Get-One offer activated, which equalled the chances of any jump today.

Based on the current trends, the Kartik Aaryan movie is expected to wind its first week at Rs. 30 crore net, which would be a low number for such a well-budgeted movie. Moreover, one must note that these are numbers, not collections, as external factors played a significant role in inflating advance sales for the opening weekend. The real figures would be on a much lower side.

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the quirky rom-com had a poor opening day of just Rs. 8.50 crore. It crashed on its second day, recording a sharp decline. The movie turned out to be a big flop. It not only faced the wave of Dhurandhar but also suffered from average word-of-mouth. Had there been a superb reception among the audience, the box office picture would have been a bit different. Moreover, the rom-com genre itself is struggling to find an audience in the post-pandemic times.

Day-wise box office numbers of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 8.50 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 6.00 crore 4 Rs. 6.00 crore 5 Rs. 1.35 crore 6 Rs. 1.35 crore TOTAL Rs. 28.95 crore

Disclaimer: The box office numbers are compiled from various sources and our research. The numbers can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

