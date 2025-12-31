Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's rom-com sees 10 percent spike, nets Rs 30 crore in 7 days

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is looking to collect Rs. 1.50 crore on its Day 7, registering a 10 per cent jump. The movie hit a sum of Rs. 30.45 crore in its 7 days of theatrical run. With the New Year tomorrow, it is likely to wind up its extended opening week of 8 days at Rs. 32 crore. However, there is nothing rational to analyse. One must note that these are numbers, not collections, as external factors played a significant role in inflating advance sales for the opening weekend. The real figures would be on a much lower side.

The movie has been running with a Buy-One-Get-One offer since Monday, which is expected to continue further too. The Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday film will face Ikkis from tomorrow onwards, which means it will lose significant shows to the new release.

Backed by Dharma Productions, the quirky rom-com turned out to be a big failure at the box office. Besides facing the wrath of Dhurandhar, the movie also suffered from average word-of-mouth. Had there been a superlative reception among the audience, the box office picture would have been a bit different. The genre itself is finding it difficult to lure the audience in the post-pandemic times. The biggest grosser among rom-coms has been Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in recent years, which also underperformed.

Day-wise box office numbers of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 8.50 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 6.00 crore 4 Rs. 6.00 crore 5 Rs. 1.35 crore 6 Rs. 1.35 crore 7 Rs. 1.50 crore (est.) TOTAL Rs. 30.45 crore

Disclaimer: The box office numbers are compiled from various sources and our research. The numbers can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

