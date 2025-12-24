Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Final Advance Booking: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday film closes pre-sales at 80,000 tickets in National Chains

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is all set to debut in cinemas in a couple of hours. The quirky romantic comedy drama closed its advance booking, selling 80,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. External factors aid a large chunk of these advances.

Backed by Dharma Productions, the Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer will have the benefit of the Christmas Day holiday, which might give it a boost. According to Pinkvilla's forecast, the movie is expected to open in the range of Rs. 5 crore to Rs. 8 crore. Since external factors are there, the opening day number can go up now.

The biggest challenge for the film is Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash. Since both the holdover releases are performing well, they secured a healthy share in showcasing for Christmas Day weekend as well, which eventually limited the box office potential of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

The rom-com genre in general is finding it difficult to lure the audience in the post-pandemic times. The biggest opener in the genre in the last few years was the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which also underperformed at the box office. Considering the genre issue, the fate of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri heavily depends on its word-of-mouth and opening weekend performance. If the movie manages to impress the audience, it will see an instant boost in its performance too. Furthermore, the movie can see a good run until the New Year holiday period.

