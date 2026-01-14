Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's rom-com FLOPS with Rs 49 crore

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, has almost exhausted its theatrical run. The romantic comedy drama, directed by Sameer Vidwans, grossed Rs. 49 crore at the worldwide box office. It fetched Rs. 39 crore (Rs. 32.50 crore net) from the domestic markets, while Rs. 10 crore (USD 1.1 million) came from the international territories.

The Kartik Aaryan movie turned out to be a big disaster at the box office, with nearly Rs. 100 crore of losses for the makers. It failed to ignite the buzz among the audience in the first place, and then the average word-of-mouth sealed its fate on the opening day itself. Had the movie received a positive reception, it would have done a lot better.

One of the major reasons why Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri couldn't strike a chord at the box office could be its genre. The rom-com genre in general is struggling to find an audience in the post-pandemic times. The biggest grosser in the genre is Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which also underperformed.

Moreover, there is a slight ignorance among the audience these days, for movies that don't have much anticipation or any X factor. There is an ongoing perception among the audience that these are OTT movies. The 8-week OTT window itself is a big reason why audiences don't bother to go to cinemas to watch these kinds of movies. Having said that, the industry needs to expand the digital window to somewhere around 6 months, if not more, to save the dying business of such genre-specific and mid-size movies with no anticipation.

Box Office collections of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri :

Particulars Box Office Week 1 Rs. 29.50 crore Week 2 Rs. 2.60 crore Week 3 Rs. 0.35 crore India Total Rs. 32.45 crore net

(Rs. 39 crore gross) Overseas Rs. 10 crore (USD 1.1 M) WORLDWIDE Rs. 49 crore gross

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.