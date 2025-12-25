Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Opening Day Box Office: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday film debuts with Rs 7 crore number

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri debuted with a disappointing Rs. 7 crore on its opening day. This number came after significant feedings in the advance sales. The real figure would be on a much lower side, which is nothing less than horrific. This opening number registered on a holiday, which makes it look even worse.

The Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer couldn't even surpass last year's Christmas Day release, Baby John, on Day 1, which itself was a bad start. In fact, this number doesn't stand a chance against the last release of Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which had a solid opening at the box office.

The rom-com faced the wrath of Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash on its release day. Moreover, the movie opened to average reviews among the audience and the critics, which is also concerning for the makers. It needs miraculous trends ahead in order to secure a respectable total in the long run.

The rom-com genre in general is struggling in the post-pandemic era. The biggest rom-com success in the genre is the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which also underperformed.

Had Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri received a positive reception, the box office picture would have been a bit different. As of now, the Sameer Vidwans directorial is heading for an unfortunate fate. It will be interesting to see how it performs over the weekend and then on the New Year holiday period.

Box Office collection of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 7 crore (est.) Total Rs. 7 crore net

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

