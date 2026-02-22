Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collections: Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor starrer continues to struggle, cume nears Rs 5 crore mark

Tu Yaa Main collected Rs. 40 lakh on its second Saturday, doubling its previous day. The movie added Rs. 60 lakh to the tally so far in its second weekend after wrapping its opening week at Rs. 4.25 crore. This takes the total cume of Tu Yaa Main to Rs. 4.85 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The survival thriller starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor is looking to wind its second weekend at Rs. 90 lakh to 1 crore, and its second week around Rs. 1.50 crore in India. Based on the current trends, it won't be able to go much beyond from there on. The movie is heading for a finish around Rs. 7 crore nett or so.

Backed by Colour Yellow Productions and Bhanushali Studios, Tu Yaa Main received slightly better audience reviews than its rival release, it still failed to gain traction because of no star value and buzz. Moreover, audience now considers such movies as OTT films. The makers need to elongate the 8-week OTT window to somewhere around 6 months to save the dying business of such small/mid-budgeted films.

Box office collections of Tu Yaa Main are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 60 lakh Saturday Rs. 1.50 crore Sunday Rs. 80 lakh Monday Rs. 40 lakh Tuesday Rs. 45 lakh Wednesday Rs. 35 lakh Thursday Rs. 35 lakh 2nd Friday Rs. 20 lakh 2nd Saturday Rs. 40 lakh (est.) Total Rs. 4.85 crore

For the unversed, Tu Yaa Main revolves around the survival story of a young modern couple against a deadly creature. The creature/horror survival thriller movie is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, who previously helmed Wazir (2016), Taish (2020) and Dange (2024) in Hindi.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

