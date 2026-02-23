Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collections: Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor starrer earns Rs 1 crore in 2nd Weekend, cume hits Rs 5.25 crore

Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles, collected Rs. 1 crore in its second weekend. Allied to its Rs. 4.25 crore cume of Week 1, the total earnings of the survival thriller has reached Rs. 5.25 crore in 10 days.

Backed by Colour Yellow Productions and Bhanushali Studios, Tu Yaa Main didn't record the kind of growth it needed so far. The crocodile film is expected to crawl from today onwards on weekdays, with significant drops. Based on the current trends, the movie won't be able to survive much longer at the box office.

As for now, it is looking to wind its entire theatrical run under the Rs. 10 crore nett mark at the domestic box office. Though the movie received a slightly better reception than its rival release, O'Romeo, it still failed to show any sort of growth in the ticket sales. Sadly, audience now considers such movies as OTT films, which is why they don't bother to go to cinemas and watch such films. The makers need to elongate the 8-week OTT window to somewhere around 6 months to save the dying business of such small/mid-budgeted films.

Box office collections of Tu Yaa Main are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 60 lakh Saturday Rs. 1.50 crore Sunday Rs. 80 lakh Monday Rs. 40 lakh Tuesday Rs. 45 lakh Wednesday Rs. 35 lakh Thursday Rs. 35 lakh 2nd Friday Rs. 20 lakh 2nd Saturday Rs. 40 lakh 2nd Sunday Rs. 40 lakh (est.) Total Rs. 5.25 crore

For the unversed, Tu Yaa Main revolves around the survival story of a young modern couple against a deadly creature. The creature/horror survival thriller movie is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, who previously helmed Wazir (2016), Taish (2020) and Dange (2024) in Hindi.

