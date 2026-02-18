Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collections: Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor's film is big letdown, nets 3.75cr in 5 days

Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles, and directed by Bejoy Nambiar, recorded a nominal jump on its first Tuesday of around 10 per cent, collecting Rs. 45 lakh nett approx. The running cume of Tu Yaa Main has reached Rs. 3.75 crore nett at the box office. Based on the current trends, the survival thriller is heading to wrap its first week around Rs. 4.25-4.50 crore and will likely close its run around Rs. 5 crore only, which is a dismal result.

Backed by Colour Yellow Productions and Bhanushali Studios, Tu Yaa Main is likely to leave the cinemas sooner than expected. Though the movie received a slightly better word-of-mouth than it rival release, O'Romeo, it still failed to gain traction. Furthermore, the remake tag also affected its box office potential.

It will be interesting to see whether the Adarsh Gourav starrer movie can survive against the new releases coming out next weekend.

Box office collections of Tu Yaa Main are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 60 lakh Saturday Rs. 1.50 crore Sunday Rs. 80 lakh Monday Rs. 40 lakh Tuesday Rs. 45 lakh Total Rs. 3.75 crore

For the unversed, Tu Yaa Main revolves around the survival story of a young modern couple against a deadly creature. The creature/horror survival thriller movie is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, who previously helmed Wazir (2016), Taish (2020) and Dange (2024) in Hindi.

