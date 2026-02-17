Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collections Day 4: Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor's film drops by 35 percent on 1st Monday, nets Rs 40 lakh

Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor is struggling at the box office. The creature/horror survival thriller dropped by 35 percent on its first Monday over Friday, adding Rs. 40 lakh to the tally. This brings its 4-day cume to Rs. 3.25 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Though the Monday drop was normal, but the number is very low. Such movies with no-star value rely heavily on word-of-mouth and audience's support, which it doesn't get, which is why the survival thriller is sailing towards a disappointing theatrical run. Moreover, the Adarsh Gourav movie has a remake tag too, which might be one of the reasons why the audiences aren't much excited.

Furthermore, the 8-week OTT window is killing the business of such small/mid-sized movies as they don't get a long run in cinemas. Audience, too, has patience of waiting for 2 months for a film on the digital screens. The makers needs to disrupt this patience by escalating the OTT window to somewhere around 6 months.

Box Office collections of Tu Yaa Main are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 60 lakh 2 Rs. 1.50 crore 3 Rs. 75 lakh 4 Rs. 40 lakh Total Rs. 3.25 crore

For the unversed, Tu Yaa Main revolves around the survival story of a young modern couple against a deadly creature. The movie is directed by Bejoy Nambiar who previously helmed Wazir (2016), Taish (2020) and Dange (2024) in Hindi. His track record remained quite low as per business perspective. It will be interesting to see how his latest directorial performs at the box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.